Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $553,800; Matarin Capital Management Holding in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Raised by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 92,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 204,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 309,645 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 874,862 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $60,452 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, February 1. Shares for $41,630 were sold by Pelzer Francis J.. Another trade for 2,799 shares valued at $450,080 was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. The insider SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold $112,449. 3,115 shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, worth $496,853 on Friday, February 1. WHITE ANA MARIA had sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares to 651,050 shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Co has 57,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 15,229 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 4,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort LP reported 0.39% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hightower Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,833 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9,955 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 685,598 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Synovus Fincl accumulated 2,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 111,658 shares. Sigma Counselors owns 0.3% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 15,681 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 275,900 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 15,418 shares to 91,432 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,441 shares, and cut its stake in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG).

