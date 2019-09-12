Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding By $582,800; Griffon (GFF) Sentiment Is 1.59

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) stake by 40.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 12,400 shares as Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 43,250 shares with $2.04M value, up from 30,850 last quarter. Smith (A.O.) Corp now has $8.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 1.28 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60

Griffon Corp (GFF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 funds started new and increased holdings, while 39 decreased and sold stakes in Griffon Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 31.31 million shares, up from 30.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Griffon Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 32,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Lc invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj invested in 0.77% or 20,100 shares. 714 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Incorporated. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 74,200 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 17,730 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.5% stake. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 548,647 shares stake. Kanawha Capital Management Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 14,624 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 226,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 427,304 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 594,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Gardner Denver Holdings Inc stake by 144,500 shares to 1.95 million valued at $73.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 173,350 shares and now owns 477,700 shares. Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) was reduced too.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation for 511,579 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 5.40 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 38,285 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,391 shares.

The stock increased 3.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 293,374 shares traded or 123.73% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (GFF) has declined 5.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Acquire CornellCookson for $180M; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – CO, CORNELLCOOKSON HAVE STRUCTURED ACQUISITION SUCH THAT IT WILL BE TREATED AS AN ASSET PURCHASE FOR TAX PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $924.55 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 43.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

Analysts await Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GFF’s profit will be $17.79M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Griffon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.