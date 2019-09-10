Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Its Pra Group (PRAA) Position by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Water Asset Management Has Increased Smith A O (AOS) Holding by $2.73 Million; Valuation Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.14 million shares traded or 16.39% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 185,410 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 84,747 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability. Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dudley Shanley holds 35,470 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company reported 11,660 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 998,259 shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.26% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 27,280 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.43% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Daiwa Secs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 181,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.07% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PRA Group in partnership with Banco Bradesco for nonperforming loan servicing – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PRA Group to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 9 – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PRA Group (PRAA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PRA Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Higher Costs Hit PRA Group’s Bottom Line – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.