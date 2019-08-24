Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $1.95 Million as Share Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Howe & Rusling Raised Position by $959,280

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93 million shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 76,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares to 651,050 shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,550 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.