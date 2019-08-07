Turtle Creek Asset Management Position in Fastenal (FAST) Has Lowered by $8.81 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Parsons Capital Management Cut Position by $806,058

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.78. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 137,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 353,550 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74M, down from 491,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, NVDA – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Wireless Services in Nanaimo, Offering Affordable, Data-Rich Plans on Fast LTE Network – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Matinas BioPharma Receives Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track Designations From US FDA for MAT2203 for the Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 4,707 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,425 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Com stated it has 2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 605,064 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 29,695 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 0.35% or 35,005 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has 5,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 320 shares. Ashfield Cap Llc owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,659 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 12,550 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,008 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 379 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 40,000 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.97 million activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. $2.49M worth of stock was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares to 9,498 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.