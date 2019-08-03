Turtle Creek Asset Management Position in Fastenal (FAST) Decreased by $8.81 Million as Share Price Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Grs Advisors Cut Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 137,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 353,550 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74 million, down from 491,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank reported 66,939 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Retail Bank reported 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 159,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 3,300 shares. Rech Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,805 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management Company has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,625 shares. Financial Counselors holds 3,407 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.43% or 230,000 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 26,558 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Minnesota-based Mairs And Pwr Inc has invested 2.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Archford Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Riverpark Advsr Limited has 2.76% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 31,030 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 49,608 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 97,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 192,896 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 524,190 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 34,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp stated it has 12,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers Tru Com has 1.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Account Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,525 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Llc has invested 2.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34,144 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Waterfront Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 475,000 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.