Turtle Creek Asset Management Position in Carmax (KMX) Has Lowered by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Has Increased Its Stake

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 651,050 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, down from 680,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.24M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.