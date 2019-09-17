Turtle Creek Asset Management Maintains Stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC); Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.89 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 1.20 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 211,471 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 216,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $230.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 10.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,283 shares to 73,318 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,741 are held by Vestor Capital Ltd Llc. Whalerock Point Prns Lc accumulated 26,875 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc owns 19,014 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sol Mngmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clean Yield Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,722 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kopp Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,940 shares. Albion Fincl Ut accumulated 74,855 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 579,784 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 68,966 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Secs stated it has 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,700 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).