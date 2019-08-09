Turtle Creek Asset Management Maintains Stake in Service International (SCI); As Hecla Mng Co (HL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Its Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 240,078 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 234,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.82 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has 951 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.03M shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0% or 185,295 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advsrs reported 413 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 17,349 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 69,401 shares. 11,904 were reported by Cambridge Advsr Inc. Guardian Capital LP invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 257,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr invested in 93,834 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,002 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 0% or 500 shares.

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hecla Mining: Q2 Results Show Strong Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company, AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, and Metro Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Hecla Mining Company (HL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,696 shares to 75,450 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 676,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).