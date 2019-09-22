Turtle Creek Asset Management Maintains Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV); General Motors Company (GM) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.08B, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 18.83 million shares traded or 147.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV AT ORION TOWNSHIP ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MICHIGAN; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – For GM, VW and Their Chinese Partners, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 684,324 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.40 million shares. American Interest Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 4,701 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Co reported 72,400 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 554,525 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,084 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 4,487 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 2,128 are held by Bridges Investment Mgmt. Pnc Financial Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 5,451 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0% or 170 shares. 14 are held by Exane Derivatives.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,700 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 77,440 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 54,012 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.3% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 48,114 shares. 2,267 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 34,037 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability owns 0.61% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 14,247 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 641,055 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 34,499 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 372,160 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.84 million shares to 15.65 million shares, valued at $231.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Del Com A Braves Grp by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.