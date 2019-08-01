Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Middleby (MIDD) Position by $12.13 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Trillium Asset Management Raised Its Position by $497,733

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 93,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 948,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.37M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 354,044 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 100,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.27 million, up from 98,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.56. About 646,554 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. Harrington Michael C sold $4.60M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47,476 shares to 134,057 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,387 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $110.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 8.59% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $98.54 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.