Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding by $59.06 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86 million, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 2.25 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 74,795 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.31 million, down from 77,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $388.3. About 8,244 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.05M for 10.69 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 647,578 shares to 5.68 million shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 20,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Captrust reported 173 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Macquarie Group Inc has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Us Bancorporation De invested in 494 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 3,140 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 710,517 shares. Indaba Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 65,526 shares. First Personal Fincl has 37 shares. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca holds 2,823 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 21,266 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 138,434 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 6,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U-Haul to turn former Phoenix Kmart store into self-storage facility – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMERCO (UHAL) CEO Joe Shoen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U-Haul Parent Amerco Posts an Adjusted Earnings Loss – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urban Outfitters +3% after Wells Fargo boost – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “URBN Announces Personnel Changes Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “URBN Reports Q2 Results Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Urban Outfitters Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 159,800 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $69.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 44,844 shares. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 130,518 shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 20,664 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 747 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4.20 million shares stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). California State Teachers Retirement reported 120,698 shares. Paloma Prns Communications stated it has 63,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp owns 579,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1.10 million shares. 31 were accumulated by Earnest Ltd.