Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Its Service International (SCI) Stake; Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Had 10 Bulls

Among 14 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 34 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $268 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $28000 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $280.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $310.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $305.0000 New Target: $287.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Mixed Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $257.0000 New Target: $267.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $320.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $282.0000 New Target: $298.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Service Corp International (SCI) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 96,150 shares as Service Corp International (SCI)’s stock declined 6.35%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.65 million shares with $66.15 million value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Service Corp International now has $8.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 1.63 million shares traded or 106.43% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,594 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Massachusetts Comm Ma has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,550 shares. Cumberland Partners holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares. 4,532 were reported by Creative Planning. Fmr Llc accumulated 1.62 million shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru invested 0.08% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Product Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.48% or 32,608 shares. Adirondack holds 60 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 2,719 shares. Verition Fund Ltd accumulated 3,976 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

The stock decreased 2.43% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 856,546 shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Domino’s Pizza – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Raises Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Service Corp (SCI) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Mngmt Lc holds 187,536 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru has 442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.04 million were reported by Fil Limited. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.03% stake. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 25,715 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.02% or 22,064 shares. 26,267 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hrt Financial Limited Co holds 0.04% or 6,777 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners invested 0.07% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sit Invest Associates has 0.12% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Advisory Svcs Limited reported 403 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 426,612 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Com Asset Us Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 66,221 shares.