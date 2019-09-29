Turtle Creek Asset Management Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by $356,000

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 1.56M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons 7.1% Yielding Tanger Is A Table Pounding Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thoughts on 9.9% Dividend Yielder Tanger Factory Outlet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 1,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Pictet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 18,100 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.06% or 4.16M shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 75,327 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 569,201 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1.47 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 0.11% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 185,517 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc reported 11,111 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 99,409 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,529 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 458 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares to 477,700 shares, valued at $41.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Campbell’s reviving NFL chunky soup ads – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.