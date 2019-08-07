Turtle Creek Asset Management Increases Position in Pra Group (PRAA); Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Coca (KO) Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1396.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 91,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 98,145 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 6,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 165,182 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.48 million shares. Nexus Mngmt reported 1.84% stake. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company invested in 122,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,820 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 9,357 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 14 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 6.71M shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 2.13 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 60,216 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 35,607 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 31,710 shares. 729,899 were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $98.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRA Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRAA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Announces New Call Center in Danville, VA – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Lc has 2.14 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Yhb reported 30,455 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,416 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 154,661 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.53% or 278,570 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 70,758 shares stake. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 42,776 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Investec Asset has 8,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,559 are held by Carroll Financial Associate. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Com holds 0.02% or 971 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Management reported 22,126 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co owns 62,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Compton Ri holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,814 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,495 shares to 5,352 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,613 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).