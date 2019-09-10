Turtle Creek Asset Management Increased Stake in Service International (SCI); Ball (BLL) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 483,374 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 5.12M shares traded or 143.49% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $248.90M for 24.61 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,234 shares to 36,730 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Korea Inv Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 401,004 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1.13 million shares. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 60,472 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 70,411 shares. Brinker Cap reported 37,219 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% or 157,314 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 15,703 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 173,681 shares. Advsr Cap Management Llc holds 0.25% or 68,663 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Intl Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 5,376 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,281 shares in its portfolio. 39,000 were accumulated by Consolidated Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 96,095 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.23% or 575,945 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 3.05 million shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 57,072 shares. Southeast Asset, Georgia-based fund reported 53,160 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sit holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 96,450 shares. First Republic Investment has 18,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 5,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock.