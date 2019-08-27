Turtle Creek Asset Management Holds Holding in Pra Group (PRAA); United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Tctc Holdings Upped Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 229,728 shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA)

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.14. About 2.22M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares to 119,121 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,361 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.54% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fil Ltd invested in 0.12% or 665,871 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 0.99% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 126,539 shares. 27,478 are held by Dean Assocs Lc. 18,791 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allstate owns 26,490 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 58,058 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,320 are owned by Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 6,545 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 194,730 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co invested in 498,469 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 533 shares. Geode Lc holds 0% or 565,114 shares. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 194 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 243 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). American Research And Management reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Scout Invs holds 88,503 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% or 73,323 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 0.01% or 5,852 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 41,670 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $111.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 93,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,740 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.