Turtle Creek Asset Management Holding in Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Cut by $824,150 as Stock Declined; Midas Management Stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Has Raised by $1.16 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 3.35M shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 707,446 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP reported 788 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 538 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.34% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,040 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Foundry Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 13,416 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 7,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 227,135 shares. First Bank & Trust, a Alabama-based fund reported 58,521 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 160,558 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 219 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,670 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 261,728 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has invested 0.21% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AOS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AOS, BE & CYH- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,061 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 182,728 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 927,883 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.04% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,429 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 83,817 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 9,183 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Com reported 281,047 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 68,726 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 16 shares. Element Cap Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 5,654 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,077 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited holds 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 38,945 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 0% or 5,698 shares in its portfolio. 7,422 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.