Turtle Creek Asset Management Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Boosted Its V (VFC) Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in V (VFC) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 40,468 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 34,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 500,887 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87M, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 203,348 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lomas Capital Ltd Liability has invested 6.82% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 134,043 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dsc Advsrs LP has 2.47% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Blackrock Inc owns 5.64M shares. Convergence Invest Prtn has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). D E Shaw stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 305,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 159,630 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma holds 0.07% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 3.09 million shares. 76,703 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 20,844 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 76,652 shares. Financial Counselors owns 57,449 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 37,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management has 0.29% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 118,718 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 52,914 shares. Old Financial Bank In accumulated 2,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 30,905 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,354 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.32% or 33,115 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.8% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 700,257 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nordea Ab stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 107,302 shares. 340,964 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co.