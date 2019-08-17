Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Magna International (MGA) by $540,000 as Stock Value Declined; Caredx (CDNA) Stock Price Rose While Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered by $4.07 Million Its Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 653,298 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc analyzed 11,250 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire" on May 09, 2019