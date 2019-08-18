Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Holding by $33.82 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

