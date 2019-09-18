Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Fastenal (FAST) Stake by $10.37 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Upped Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $353,199

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 324,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,450 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, down from 353,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 23.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions and 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).