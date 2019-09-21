Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake as Share Price Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased Holding in Bruker (BRKR) as Stock Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 403,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.30M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 230,819 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 296,647 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 734,639 shares. New York-based Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.05% or 176,799 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 12,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag invested in 29,919 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 523 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Fmr Lc has invested 0.03% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 49,357 were reported by Raymond James. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.08% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd holds 0.26% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 9,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 295,168 are held by Kennedy Management. Mackenzie Fincl holds 10,540 shares. Prudential reported 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $72.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $119.81M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

