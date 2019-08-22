Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised By $3.85 Million Its Service International (SCI) Stake; Acacia Research (ACTG)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Service Corp International (SCI) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 96,150 shares as Service Corp International (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.65M shares with $66.15 million value, up from 1.55 million last quarter. Service Corp International now has $8.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 221,804 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It's up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 42 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 24 reduced and sold their holdings in Acacia Research Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 29.02 million shares, up from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 9.30% above currents $47.12 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 80 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 74,500 shares. 2.26 million are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 166,726 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 68,660 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 7,101 shares. Art Advsr Ltd reported 16,902 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 111,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 51,300 shares. West Chester Advisors holds 5,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,007 shares in its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 185,050 shares to 2.59M valued at $99.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 676,850 shares and now owns 2.69M shares. Swift Transportation was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,006 activity.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $146.39 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,566 shares.