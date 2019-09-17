Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $5.83 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 142,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.78 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 150,895 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 985,558 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 51,100 shares to 310,332 shares, valued at $43.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

