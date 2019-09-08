Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Position by $13.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Cut Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 127,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 635,828 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.60M, down from 763,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 6,525 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,634 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 257,677 shares. Berkley W R reported 0.26% stake. Chase Investment Counsel accumulated 11,126 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 5.55M shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 143,904 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Segantii Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 80,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 29,088 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset owns 93,894 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 919,391 shares. 66,549 were reported by West Coast Limited Com. Williams Jones & Associate Lc invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 54,825 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,884 shares to 165,298 shares, valued at $26.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.35M for 14.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Regions Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Blackrock accumulated 11.91 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 835,955 shares stake. Moreover, New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Company Ny has 0.18% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,640 shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has 3.00 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has invested 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 2,982 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 153,125 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.21 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 7,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 198,935 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).