Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Position; Intevac (IVAC) Has 2.23 Sentiment

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 6.38%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 30,850 shares with $1.65M value, down from 46,400 last quarter. Smith (A.O.) Corp now has $7.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.35M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Intevac Inc (IVAC) investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 29 funds increased and opened new positions, while 13 cut down and sold equity positions in Intevac Inc. The funds in our database now own: 14.40 million shares, up from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intevac Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 15.

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $62 target.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AOS’s profit will be $107.01M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.75% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of stock. 20,000 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W. 4,836 shares were sold by Dana Paul R, worth $239,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 86,239 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 120,000 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Management Lc has 0.07% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 9,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 154,997 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.44% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Colorado-based Marsico Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.36% or 93,556 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 410 shares. Cim Llc owns 0.23% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,660 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 257,416 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 17,530 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 77,100 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 12,963 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 253,698 shares. Chevy Chase holds 115,412 shares.

Analysts await Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Intevac, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 32,045 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $114.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 17.85 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. for 446,433 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 198,710 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,030 shares.

