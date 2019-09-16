Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Magna International (MGA) Position By $6.97 Million; CMG HOLDINGS GROUP (CMGO) Shorts Down By 78.28%

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Magna International Inc (MGA) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 142,225 shares as Magna International Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.45 million shares with $72.24M value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Magna International Inc now has $16.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 947,019 shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

CMG HOLDINGS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CMGO) had a decrease of 78.28% in short interest. CMGO’s SI was 82,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 78.28% from 381,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0078. About 1.67 million shares traded. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company has market cap of $1.07 million. The firm is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package creates across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums.

