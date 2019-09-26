Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Magna International (MGA) Holding By $6.97 Million; Trio Tech International (TRT) Sentiment Is 0.4

Trio Tech International (TRT) investors sentiment is 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 2 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 5 sold and trimmed positions in Trio Tech International. The investment managers in our database now own: 831,317 shares, down from 874,772 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trio Tech International in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Magna International Inc (MGA) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 142,225 shares as Magna International Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.45 million shares with $72.24 million value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Magna International Inc now has $16.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 369,902 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 142,250 shares to 2.45M valued at $100.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) stake by 39,200 shares and now owns 4.07M shares. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was reduced too.

It closed at $3.7 lastly. It is down 33.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRT News: 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 20/04/2018 DJ Trio-Tech International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRT); 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Rev $10.1M

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $13.59 million. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices.