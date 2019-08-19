Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $1.95 Million; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $441,063

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 69,070 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 767,773 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock 2022 Gbl Incm Opp by 309,550 shares to 405,099 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 83,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited owns 7,700 shares. Qs Lc owns 52,050 shares. 39,158 are held by Morgan Stanley. 13,409 were reported by Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 49,930 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,680 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Automobile Association reported 4,332 shares stake. Renaissance Llc invested in 402,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 700 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 45,819 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 28,415 shares.

