Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Its Pra Group (PRAA) Position; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $662,354 as Share Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 6,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 214,190 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $57.03M for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.27% or 452,822 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 13,662 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 5,756 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 20,788 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 46,620 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Scout Investments holds 25,736 shares. Raymond James has 38,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,184 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 3,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,571 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,432 shares to 140,467 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,360 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 14 shares. 688,141 are held by Northern Trust. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 565,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company reported 0.95% stake. Glenmede Comm Na reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 30,286 shares. 600 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Management. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Synovus Financial Corp holds 29,458 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 334 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 11,921 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 44,892 shares.