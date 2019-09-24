Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $1.11 Million; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Share Value Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding by $170.28 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 13546.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.91 million, up from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 15,571 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,700 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.03% or 69,164 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,606 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Cordasco Fincl reported 0.27% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.07% or 17,703 shares in its portfolio. Cap Management owns 1,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 19,316 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 96,597 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 1.59% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1.07 million shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.05% or 1,436 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 13,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 36,742 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc invested in 3.12% or 101,054 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 53,631 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na owns 0.19% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,278 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 212,361 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Perella Weinberg Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 448,087 shares. 56,830 were reported by Sterling Capital Management. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The Illinois-based Magnetar Lc has invested 2.47% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.18% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 31,065 shares. Price Michael F has invested 1.37% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).