Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $30.98 Million as Market Value Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 40,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,580 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 50,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 4.37M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 94.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 584,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 621,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.87 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 30,850 shares to 109,454 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.32 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.