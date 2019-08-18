Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Netscout Systems (NTCT) Holding By $23.24 Million; Oz Management LP Cut Its Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) stake by 57.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Oz Management Lp holds 73,700 shares with $899,000 value, down from 173,100 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) now has $185.07M valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 480,354 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 42.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 830,001 shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.14 million shares with $32.03 million value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 600,899 shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso, Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking

Oz Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 21.75 million shares to 26.75M valued at $7.56B in 2019Q1. It also upped Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 30.90 million shares and now owns 35.90M shares. Iqiyi Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics has $16 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 32.58% above currents $9.24 stock price. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated LP reported 251,013 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,938 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Products Partners Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 105,105 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Spark Invest Ltd Llc reported 127,800 shares stake. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 29,139 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 10,922 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 232,404 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.01% or 7,070 shares in its portfolio. 52,935 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Optoelectronics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OMER, SEAS, AAOI – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Opto +5.8% on better-than-expected loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Axa invested in 0.03% or 243,100 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 66,300 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested in 0% or 7,162 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 17,476 shares. Hap Trading Lc has 18,414 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 32,543 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Inc reported 2.46% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Smithfield Company stated it has 1,900 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 118 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 1.04M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 33 shares stake. Cs Mckee LP invested in 0.05% or 21,900 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt Inc reported 42,100 shares.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.