Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding by $824,150 as Market Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Position Held by Capital Guardian Trust Company

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.54 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 12,405 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 42,493 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 410 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cambridge Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 10,522 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 8,865 shares stake. Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited owns 127,550 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 48,676 shares. Millennium Ltd accumulated 548,281 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 160 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 21,654 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 9,680 shares. Korea Inv Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 76,100 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Gru Adv owns 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,813 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 4.61% or 22,132 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,346 shares. Blackhill, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,000 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coho Prns Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,215 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank accumulated 9,596 shares. Altrinsic Advsr owns 356,523 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na owns 17,449 shares. Sabal Tru has 2.68% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 245,563 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.1% or 184,950 shares. Bennicas & owns 13,796 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 287,168 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 4,430 shares. American Commercial Bank holds 0.16% or 4,189 shares.