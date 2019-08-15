Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding; Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 30,850 shares with $1.65M value, down from 46,400 last quarter. Smith (A.O.) Corp now has $7.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1.54 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems has $4.5 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.75’s average target is -8.63% below currents $4.1042 stock price. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. See Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 32.64% above currents $45.99 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,780 shares. Clearbridge Invs stated it has 292,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Inc has 1.97 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 402,782 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.13 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.50M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Water Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 117,098 shares. Citadel Limited Company invested in 209,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.12% or 227,135 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,145 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.11 million shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 93,556 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.14% or 19,750 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.19% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 1.53 million shares.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cells worldwide. The company has market cap of $959.21 million. The Company’s power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications.

