Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Service International (SCI) Holding by $7.35 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Capital Management Lowered Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 867,354 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”)

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $218.32. About 15.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $207.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 69,844 shares to 158,450 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 101,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,300 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $106.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30 million for 31.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

