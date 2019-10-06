Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Netscout Systems (NTCT) by $14.88 Million as Valuation Declined; Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Upped by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 9.78M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 595,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 546,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 148,413 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NTCT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 72.21 million shares or 3.19% less from 74.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.05% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 33 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 47,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 28,294 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 94,809 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,334 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 908 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 158,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Verition Fund Limited Co reported 11,511 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 16,597 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 30,570 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 312,685 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings.