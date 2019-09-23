Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Capital (COF) Stock Value Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 35,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 47,803 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 148.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 25,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 437,658 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,249 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Personal Capital Advsr reported 113,157 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Voya Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 45,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 220,665 shares. 277,687 are held by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 3,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 33,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 16,500 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 4,804 shares. Texas-based Ranger Mngmt LP has invested 0.95% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Asset Mgmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 14,199 shares in its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 79.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 8,056 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.07% stake. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% or 2,300 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company accumulated 10,171 shares. Smith Graham And Co Invest Ltd Partnership holds 56,810 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 13,584 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Co reported 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 162,646 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 0.09% or 3,323 shares. Kempner Capital Management has 2.72% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 45,871 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd holds 5.41% or 61,990 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs accumulated 284,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 170,868 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares to 62,274 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 58,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,840 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).