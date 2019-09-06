Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Third Point Lifted Stake in Danaher (DHR) as Market Valuation Rose

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.82. About 234,183 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 341,750 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05 million, down from 441,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 41,858 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 67,737 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 5,804 shares. 44,560 were accumulated by First Trust Limited Partnership. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 500 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 379,683 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 24,584 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 357,730 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 239,061 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% or 9,195 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Strs Ohio holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 623 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 2,285 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.70M for 18.89 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp invested in 19,364 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Spectrum Grp reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nexus Investment Mgmt holds 0.47% or 24,170 shares. Cls Invs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Benjamin F Edwards owns 1,310 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.74% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Echo Street Cap Limited Company reported 0.68% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.08% or 36,732 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 277,754 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Morgan Stanley has 0.52% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $160.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.