Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake; ENVIROLEACH TECH ORDINARY SHARES CA (EVLLF) SI Increased By 330%

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.75 million shares with $111.72M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc now has $15.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 540,093 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

ENVIROLEACH TECH INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EVLLF) had an increase of 330% in short interest. EVLLF’s SI was 47,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 330% from 11,000 shares previously. With 50,000 avg volume, 1 days are for ENVIROLEACH TECH INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EVLLF)’s short sellers to cover EVLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.0259 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 70,069 shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVLLF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.