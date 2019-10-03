Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding; Osi Systems (OSIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 142,250 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.45M shares with $100.78M value, down from 2.59 million last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 185,276 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 94 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 70 reduced and sold stakes in Osi Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.55 million shares, up from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Osi Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 52 New Position: 42.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43 million for 31.28 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 28.73 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $15.49 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% negative EPS growth.

