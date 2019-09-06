Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Holding in Fastenal (FAST) by $8.81 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 17,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 135,604 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 137,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 353,550 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74 million, down from 491,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 600,636 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Ltd Llc reported 2.76% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 25,508 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,987 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.34M shares stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 20 shares. Eqis Cap owns 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,105 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,506 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.14% or 104,653 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 4,764 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 2.07% or 106,325 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Services Advisors invested in 234,277 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,229 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,367 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.41 million for 22.05 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Andra Ap holds 0.17% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 124,300 shares. Lazard Asset Management owns 21,656 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1.31 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 0% or 37 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 447,096 shares in its portfolio. 428 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Moreover, Sei Invests Comm has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). United Automobile Association has 491,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 339,858 were reported by National Pension Ser. 715,204 are held by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 14,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.