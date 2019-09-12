Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 75.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock declined 22.78%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 162,009 shares with $362,000 value, down from 666,128 last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $122.16 million valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 225,168 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 592,300 shares with $45.96 million value, down from 622,000 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $26.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.56. About 1.62M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 70,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $11.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 5.93 million shares and now owns 10.93M shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises reports second quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 8.01% above currents $84.56 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.70M for 9.15 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 2.66 million were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. 511,000 were reported by Alberta Investment Corp. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.84% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.17% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 7,253 were reported by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Stanley invested in 0.24% or 12,629 shares. Invest Advsrs holds 14,030 shares. Mariner Limited owns 34,251 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 31,367 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has 338,138 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 161,199 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc holds 18,454 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 24,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 2.68M shares to 2.76 million valued at $62.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 51,100 shares and now owns 310,332 shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was raised too.