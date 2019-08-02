Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $23.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Lifted by $319,920 Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.64M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 773,644 shares traded or 70.85% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 34,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 12.30M shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 3,370 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Company reported 490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hartford Investment has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 1.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,552 shares. Fiera Capital Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 42,744 shares. Botty Lc accumulated 5,790 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Argi Service Limited Com owns 24,322 shares. Epoch Inv Partners stated it has 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Markston Limited Co owns 124,310 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,059 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 724,292 were accumulated by Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc. 8,597 are held by Personal Capital Advsrs.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.