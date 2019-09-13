Turtle Creek Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC); As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Stake by $952,512

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.89M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 317,321 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 140,545 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, down from 155,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 207,014 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 39,200 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $114.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 255,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,200 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 6.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).