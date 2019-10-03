Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake; Centene (CNC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 101,300 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.86M shares with $106.89 million value, up from 1.75 million last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc now has $12.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 665,633 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 49.26% above currents $43.1 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 26. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 37.90% above currents $48.95 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Buckingham Research maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Asset One Co Ltd invested in 142,900 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd invested 0.6% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.02% or 35,326 shares. 630,406 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Missouri-based Jag Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.42M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 230,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 14,915 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated invested in 26,823 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 333,158 shares.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 2.88 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. On Friday, July 26 BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invests owns 486,068 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 83,287 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 77,719 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg, a Maryland-based fund reported 345,051 shares. Hap Trading Lc has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Polar Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,700 shares. Agf Invests Inc reported 1.40 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 93,073 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.61M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Swiss State Bank accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).