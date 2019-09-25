Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Position in F5 Networks (FFIV); State Street Has Decreased Holding in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) by $614,655

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 3,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 281,275 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.31 million, down from 285,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 48,383 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.52. About 175,369 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 11,458 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 12,825 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 53,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas owns 5,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 3,200 shares. Schroder Management Grp has 158,065 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 7,191 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 16,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Ameriprise Financial owns 114,926 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 729,798 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance accumulated 0.02% or 157,400 shares.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cavco Industries Appoints Richard A. Kerley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cavco Industries Names Mickey R. Dragash General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Share Price Has Gained 63% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cavco Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries down 11% post Q3 results miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12,873 shares to 434,283 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 540,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Etrade Cap Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,101 shares. Cap Inv Counsel has invested 0.15% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amica Mutual Ins Company has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,139 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 30,502 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25,909 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Allied Advisory invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 11,310 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0.34% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gargoyle Advisor Limited stated it has 7,321 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.