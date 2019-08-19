Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Its Pra Group (PRAA) Stake by $3.13 Million; Knott David M Cut Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM) by $4.37 Million as Stock Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 160,052 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 47,610 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares to 353,550 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 93,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,740 shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 1,329 are owned by Ls Advsrs Limited. Commerce Bankshares invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 749,924 shares. Account Mngmt Ltd owns 38,440 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 68,336 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Franklin Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 577,340 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 521,197 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 1.26% or 108,331 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Co reported 1.67% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aqr Management Lc owns 18,360 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 54,886 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 585,731 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 9,720 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 29,510 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 123,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 125,687 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 47,670 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). First Hawaiian National Bank has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 28,372 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 114,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 10,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 2.86M shares. Bb&T Ltd Com accumulated 76,228 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

