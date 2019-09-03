Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Its Pra Group (PRAA) Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Held by Greenlight Capital Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 214,190 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Frontier Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 30,568 were accumulated by Laurion Mgmt Lp. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 8,737 shares. Oak Ridge Lc stated it has 263,789 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 15,261 shares in its portfolio. S&T Financial Bank Pa owns 283,267 shares. Assetmark owns 745 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 20,410 shares. Scout Investments reported 0.05% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 11,250 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $63.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,750 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

